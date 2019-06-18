There have been several conflicting reports about Joe Budden and Cyn Santana's break-up. The two were set to be married but they seemingly called off their engagement for an unknown reason after rumours of Joe's infidelity started swirling around. The Love & Hip-Hop couple upset a lot of fans by failing to explain why they went their separate ways but now, it's being reported that they might actually be secretly staging this for the show's ratings.



Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

As reported by All Hip Hop, Joe Budden went on Instagram Live recently to praise Mona Scott-Young, the producer of LHH. "Y'all know Mona's a genius... don't sleep," said the former rapper before admitting that he might get in trouble and signing off. While he doesn't necessarily make mention to his relationship with Cyn Santana, many are assuming that his Mona Scott reference means that she could have been the mastermind behind the split. It's likely that on the next season of the show, Joe and Cyn's engagement and break-up will be a major plot point, perhaps ending with their reconciliation. To be completely honest, we can't say we didn't see that coming.

It hasn't been confirmed that the split was planned but that's simply the word around town. We hope that Joe and Cyn can make it work and if they are indeed done as a duo, we wish them the best.