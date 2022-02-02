Today was a monumental day in the NFL, as the Washington Football Team officially changed its name to the Washington Commanders. This name change was a long time coming and fans were very anxious about what the team name would eventually become. In the end, fans were given a polarizing name that has some people calling the franchise the "commies."

Despite all of this, the Commanders are going to stick by the new nickname, and that's that. In the video posted below, the Commanders showed immense confidence in the new name, and it seems clear that this will be a permanent change.

With the team being in D.C., President Joe Biden figured it would be a good idea to weigh in on the rebrand. Of course, one of his dogs is named Commander, so the name was near and dear to his heart. As he said on Twitter: "I suppose there’s room for two Commanders in this town."

The Commanders social media team felt pretty good about this as they said "Commander’s merch is on its way. 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, right?" Needless to say, it would appear as though Biden's dog is about to get his very own jersey.

Let us know your thoughts on the new name, in the comments section down below.