If you are a fan of the Washington Football Team, then you have probably been waiting in anticipation for this team to get a brand new name. After ditching the last nickname over racial insensitivity reasons, fans were immediately curious to see what the franchise would do for its next name. For a while, it seemed like Red Wolves were the most obvious choice, however, the team came out and said that it was a name they wouldn't be able to do due to copyright reasons.

Today, the franchise officially announced its new name, and as you can see in the tweet below, the team is now called the Washington Commanders. This certainly wasn't the first choice amongst fans, however, this is definitely a safe option that won't offend anyone. Not to mention, it is fairly unique as there are no other Pro teams in the four major sports leagues with this name.

As for the jerseys, the franchise will keep its iconic colors, however, there will be some minor changes to the jerseys. There are three uniforms that can be worn, including an all burgundy, an all-black, and an all-white. Each jersey has the team's three colors, and overall, they are pretty nice.

Let us know what you think of the new name and uniforms, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the football world.