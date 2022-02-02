Today was a monumental day in the history of the Washington Football Team's franchise. For two years now, fans have been waiting to find out if and when the team would actually give themselves a real nickname. Just a few weeks ago, the team promptly announced that February 2nd would be a huge day for the franchise, as the team's name would finally be made known to the world. Of course, there were some very obvious leaks during that time, and fans were pretty well prepared for what would come down the pipeline today.

As you can see below, the team has rebranded to the Washington Commanders. It is a name rooted in the military, and considering the team is in D.C., it is pretty fitting. The name was always going to be fairly polarizing, as is always the case whenever there is a rebrand going on. If there is anything all sports fans hate, it's something new.

Perhaps the funniest thing to come out of the rebrand is all of the memes about how the Commanders are now going to be called the Commies. Fans were making numerous memes in which the Commanders brandished some communist logos on their helmets, and it made for a hearty laugh amongst those who despise the franchise.

There were also other fans who simply chimed in and said that the name was underwhelming, as expected. At the end of the day, these rebrands are never going to please everyone, and in most instances, they please absolutely no one.

Let us know what you think of the name, in the comments section down below.