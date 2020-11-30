President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his "mid-foot" and is expected to require a walking boot for several weeks. Biden fell while playing with his dog, Major, Saturday.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said, according to CNN. “Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. ”

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” the doctor continued.

President Donald Trump, who recently confirmed that he will leave office if the electrical college does not change the election results in his favor, tweeted, "Get well soon!" in response to the news.

For Biden, who is set to become the oldest President in history at 78-years-old, his medical health was a topic of discussion during the election cycle. O'Connor wrote in a medical examination released during the campaign that Biden is "a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

O’Connor has been Biden's primary care physician since 2009.

The Biden family has two German Shepherds, Major and Champ.

Biden has yet to comment.

[Via]