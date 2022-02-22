mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joddy Badass & Snupe Bandz Link Up For The "I Like" Music Video

Hayley Hynes
February 22, 2022 14:26
I Like
Joddy Badass Feat. Snupe Bandz

Joddy and Snupe look great in their brand new visual.


Paper Route Empire's First Lady Joddy Badass has delivered a super hot new music video for her collaboration track with labelmate Snupe Bandz, "I Like," which finds the rising female rap star looking glamorous, as per usual. 

"On the lightly-strummed guitar and percussion-led beat, the two rappers trade bars about everything they like about their love interests," a press release explains, adding that, while Joddy opted to stun in a bold red outfit that perfectly matches her personality, Snupe kept things more chill, filming his scenes in a neutral setting. 

"I like a self-made n*gga, better tip big, n*gga (tip, tip) / On some real trap shit, he want a real bad bitch, uh (that's me) / He know that I got it, he know that I do it the best (yeah, yeah) / He know that the p*ssy stay wet, let's f*ck and cut up a check, uh (f*ck it)," Joddy spits, making it abundantly clear that she knows just what she wants in a man.

Check out the music video for "I Like," which appears on PRE's Long Live Young Dolph compilation tape, above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I like a self-made n*gga, better tip big, n*gga (tip, tip)
On some real trap shit, he want a real bad bitch, uh (that's me)
He know that I got it, he know that I do it the best (yeah, yeah)
He know that the p*ssy stay wet, let's f*ck and cut up a check, uh (f*ck it)

