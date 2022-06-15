Decades into his Rap career and Jim Jones isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Harlem icon has been making waves, collaborating, touring the world, and remaining relevant throughout his tenure, and with each step, his fans have learned much more about him as an artist and a man. There was a time when the world was all in Jones's business due to his time on Love & Hip Hop alongside his longtime girlfriend Chrissy, but there are still things about the rapper that are unknown.

During a recent chat with Level, Jones dropped off a few facts about himself, including an explanation of why he's never engaged in a Rap battle.



Mike Stobe / Stringer / Getty Images

"I’ve partaken in some cyphers, but I don’t got thick skin like that to have somebody talk about me in their music. I don't think it's gonna go the way they want to [laughs]," he said. Jones also spoke on his time on reality television, suggesting he helped VH1 become the trendsetter that it developed into in the unscripted world.

"I am the Kardashians of reality TV, when it comes Black people. I opened up that lane for Black people to make money off reality television. I broke VH1 open," Jones added. "A lot of the career moves I make are unexpected. I was never a follower; I was born to be a leader."

"I’m more scared for my son now than when I was coming up. He's getting ready to leave the house, do things on his own. It’s a crazy world out there. But I gotta let him live. Experience things for himself. Become who he’s going to become. But I’m here for him.

Additionally, Jones shared that although he had ambitions to become an actor earlier on in his career but didn't take it seriously enough. Could you see Jim Jones facing off in a Rap battle?

