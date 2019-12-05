Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have been together for 15 solid years and by the looks of it, they're still going strong. Chrissy recently paid a visit to The Real and discussed how there are no plans to run down the aisle after she proposed to Jim years ago. "To be honest with you, it's not a priority anymore," she said. "Our relationship is in a good place. I thought that [marriage] was the natural progression, but it's not for everybody. So, we're good right now."



Johnny Nunez / Contributor/Getty

Jim has now shown love to his other half by his recent share on Instagram that sees Chrissy leaning on him. "I’m always gone hold U down they ain’t never gone understand us it’s better tht way," he captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Chrissy announced that she will be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after seven years. “They said they wanted to get back to the essence of the show. They said ‘come on and help us bring back some sexy,’ but my drama kicked in before the sexy," she explained of her decision. The new season of Love & Hip Hop: New York airs December 16th.