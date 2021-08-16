Rapper Jim Jones has revealed that he contracted COVID-19, encouraging all of his fans to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and getting tested if they're sick.

According to the New York rap icon, he was running around as though he was immune to the virus before it finally caught up to him, and now he's urging everybody to take the pandemic seriously.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it's more important for me to do this," started Capo. "I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin' 'round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman. So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from as many packed and crowded places. This shit is no joke. I really felt it and I don't want nobody to feel like how I felt."

Jones continued to say that he's not trying to force anyone to get vaccinated, but that everyone should be taking this massive health crisis seriously. He added in his caption that he's since tested negative, saying, "I’m grateful for all those who called to check up on me. I’m negative and it’s time to get back Healthy. God is good."

Pray for Jim Jones as he continues his recovery. Stay safe.