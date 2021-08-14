Beyoncé's longtime fitness trainer and security guard, Craig Adams, has died of COVID-19. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, earlier this week, saying that Adams was "like a family member."

“I am heartbroken this morning,” Knowles-Lawson wrote. “I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid."



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Adams's passing comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in Houston, where he lived. Houston Methodist Hospital recently reported that 97% of the COVID cases being treated in their facilities are from the delta variant, with 82% of the sick being unvaccinated.

“This horrible killer disease attacked his organs, his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night," Knowles-Lawson continued. “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy! This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to Covid. Craig was Beyonce’s trainer and later security for Destiny’s Child! He was like a family member. Such a beautiful human being, kind, loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you!”

