After he shared a video of him completing a few pull-ups in the gym, rapper Jim Jones was clowned by the masses for seemingly skipping leg day. Vado, Gillie Da Kid, and others hopped into the comments to make fun of the New York hip-hop icon, telling him to focus more on his lower body for the rest of the week. The weatherman was clearly frustrated over how many comments he got about his legs so he decided to set up a new challenge, issuing it to anybody who dissed his legs in the last video.

"So I see all you guys talking shit about my legs," said Jim Jones before showing his new challenge to the haters, asking them to pull off some deep one-legged squats. "Do this and I'll shut the fuck up," he said.

In the caption, the rapper chose violence, writing, "Lol so here a leg challenge for all th key haters wich happen to b 98 percent male my question is why u lookin at another mans legs so hard and I had my boxers on pause wrong wit u weirdos lol So for all th fake trainers and fitness people wit something to say just do this and I will Shut th fuck up lol @vamp.fitt Ps I know a lot of athletes who can’t do this no shade."

Can you complete Jim Jones' challenge? If you were dissing on his legs the other day, it's time to step up to the plate and show that you're not just a hater.