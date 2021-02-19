Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Unite On Joint Project "The Fraud Department"

The project has only been out for a little over an hour and already praises are pouring in for Jim Jones and Harry Fraud. The Harlem rapper and famed producer have united for a must-hear joint effort titled The Fraud Department, and much like each of their past releases, the two entertainers didn't disappoint.

Jones spits his familiar hard bars over Fraud's coveted beats, and the collaborative project also features additions from French Montana, Maino, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Trav, Jay Worthy, Mark Scibilia, Big Body Bes, and Kenny Sway. "The Fraud Dept album is available now on all platform @harryfraud and my self cooked up a masterpiece if I say so myself," Jim Jones penned on Instagram. Stream The Fraud Department and let us know if you agree with him.

Tracklist

1. Laps Around the Sun

2. F*cked Up ft. Belly

3. Aunt Viola ft. Dave East & Trav

4. Lose Lose

5. Bada Bing ft. French Montana

6. Barry White

7. Say a Prayer ft. Curren$y, Jay Worthy

8. The People ft. Conway The Machine, Mark Scibilia

9. Luxury Lies Big Body Bes

10. Three Cuts ft. Maino

11. Make It Home ft. Kenny Sway