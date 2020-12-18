Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Link Up With French Montana On “Bada Bing”

After recently releasing the successful El Capo Deluxe just last month, Jim Jones is on a roll and is showing no signs of slowing down. The deluxe edition featured 15 new tracks including two appearances from the rapper’s friend, the late Fred the Godson. Continuing his streak, Jones is gearing up to unleash a collaboration project with Harry Fraud.

Jones released the brand new single “Bada Bing” today with guest vocals from Moroccan-born French Montana. Produced by Harry Fraud, the single is the first one of an upcoming full-length collaboration project with the talented producer.

Jones drops a gaudy first verse reminding us of how far the Bronx-born artist has come, while

Montana lends his signature vocals for the hook of the track in addition to delivering a catchy verse.

Quotable Lyrics

Cold-blooded fella from the H

Ex-drug dealer, used to sell a bunch of weight

Now the cars got stars like they come from outer-space

And the rocks in my watch looking like they jumping out the face (stupid)