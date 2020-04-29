Hip hop was recently dealt a heavy blow after it was shared that Fred The Godson had passed away. Weeks ago, the rapper tested positive for COVID-19, and like thousands of others, his loved ones expected for him to be treated, isolated, and hopefully, he would recover. Sadly, Fred The Godson succumbed to coronavirus, and the rap world and beyond shared their condolences.

Fat Joe, Conway, Nas, Lloyd Banks, and many others shared tributes to the Bronx-born rapper who lost his life at just 41-years-old. On Tuesday (April 28), Jim Jones took to his Instagram page to share his grief along with a few memories of the late emcee. "I keep hearing u callin me Ricky Henderson you always wanted me to lead off on th records you used to have me hype in th Stu," Jim Jones wrote in the caption to an illustration of Fred The Godson with angel wings.

"You helped me believe in my craft again SIP THe Godson @fredthegodsonmusic let me know if heaven got a studio send u some sh*t to jump on," he added. When confirming the news of Fred The Godson's passing, his representative, David Evans, confirmed the news, saying, "New York City, hip-hop and the world lost a really good one yesterday. Fred left this world better than he found it."

[via]