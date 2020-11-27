Jim Jones Re-Ups With Deluxe Version Of "El Capo"

Jim Jones and The Heatmakerz released El Capo a year and a half ago. Now, they have returned with a re-up. El Capo Deluxe touches down this Thanksgiving, stuffings fans with an additional 15 tracks on top of the original 16. The massive project features appearances from Juelz Santana, Conway the Machine, Dave East, the late Fred the Godson, Cam'ron, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Fat Joe, Trav, Curren$y, Vado, Nino Man, and more.

The best thing about El Capo Deluxe is how gutter and grimey New York it sounds. You don't get this sound, and this mix of artists, together very often anymore. Jim Jones shows that although he comes from an era of music that isn't as popular as it once was, he still comes with that fire. Stream El Capo Deluxe and let us know what you think about the project below.