Jim Carrey may be ready to hang up his acting hat. During an interview with Access earlier this week, the Canadian entertainer revealed that the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 may be his last project.

"Well, I'm retiring," the 60-year-old told the outlet after being asked about the possibility of working with country music sensation Dolly Parton, who's previously expressed interest in a collaboration. "Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious."

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

"I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," The Mask star continued.

As host Kit Hoover pressed to find out how serious Carrey was about his claims, he shared that he wouldn't be opposed to working on a script that was particularly extraordinary. "It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

The Newmarket native went on to explain that he has other areas of his life – including painting and his spirituality – that are particularly important to him right now, although he would be down to have a conversation with the "Jolene" singer.

"I would always speak to Dolly," Carrey confirmed, calling the vocalist "another worldly talent that is just bigger than you can imagine."

As Page Six notes, the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel hits theatres on April 8th, and if The Grinch Who Stole Christmas himself is serious, it could be the last time we see him on the big screen.

In other news, Carrey recently shared his thoughts on the Will Smith-Chris Rock drama, admitting that he was "sickened" to see the King Richard star receive a standing ovation after slapping his colleague – read more about that here, and let us know what you think about the Canadian's possible retirement below.

[Via]