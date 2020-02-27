The Weeknd revealed his surprising friendship with Jim Carrey on Wednesday when he thanked the comedian on social media for painting a portrait of him as a 30th birthday gift. The Weeknd recently celebrated his 30th birthday on February 16th, a few days after announcing his upcoming album, After Hours. While hitting the big 3-0 might be scary for some folks, it becomes a little easier to handle if you’re lucky enough to receive some thoughtful gifts.

The Weeknd clearly knows how that feels, as he shared a photo of one such gift from Jim Carrey on Twitter. On Wednesday, the singer showed off the beautiful portrait that Jim painted of him, complete with the number “30” outlined overtop of The Weeknd’s red-shaded face. In the caption, he wrote, “thank you @JimCarrey ! Perfect birthday gift.” Jim has become known for his artistic gifts, in particular his paintings of political figures like Donald Trump. Jim is definitely not a Trump supporter, and he uses his canvas to troll the POTUS by portraying him in a negative light.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen



Besides hitting this major milestone, The Weeknd is also basking in his new musical era. He dropped the title single from After Hours last week, announcing that the album itself will be released on March 20th. To support the highly anticipated project, he’ll be hitting the road for an extensive tour, beginning on June 11th in Vancouver. 2020 has definitely been his year so far.