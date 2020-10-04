Larger-than-life, award-winning actor, Jim Carrey, made his long-awaited return to television on none other than NBC's zany political satire, Saturday Night Live. He starred in the 46th season’s cold open as Joe Biden, opposite Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

Carrey garnered substantial press coverage as he donned Biden’s signature toothy smile, he largely avoided Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization until the skit’s end.

Carrey’s Biden pressed a “pause button” on Trump’s interruption, saying in a closing monologue, “Sorry, but I think we all needed a break. Isn’t that satisfying? Just not to hear his voice for a single goddamn second?” The audience answered with applause.

He continued, “America…you can trust me. Because I believe in science and Karma. Now just imagine if science and Karma could somehow team up to send us all a message about how dangerous this virus could be,” he said, glaring at Baldwin’s Trump.

He returned to his point, “I’m not saying I want it to happen, but just imagine if it did. So, this November, please get on the Biden train…and we can all make America not actively on fire again.”

Media outlets and Twitter users were quick to catch onto the moment’s reference, with major accounts such as Variety, The Daily Beast, and The Hollywood Reporter, all covering the event.