You never know what may pop up on the internet and this week, people were in a tizzy about yet another alleged celebrity sex tape. When videos such as these surface online, there is a voyeuristic, morbid sense of curiosity that causes social media users to lose their minds. Jill Scott found her name at the center of controversy after it was alleged that the celebrated songstress was the subject of a sex tape.

Thousands of people stormed the internet trying to find the clip and some even cracked jokes about Scott's alleged involvement, but it all seemed to be much ado about nothing.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

While there were conversations about the said sex tape, no one seems to have actually seen anything. The R&B icon is no stranger to a viral moment or two, so when she saw the chaos, she couldn't help but chime in.

"Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate," Scott tweeted. Although it was a light-hearted approach to hearing that people wanted to see you in your most private moments, the singer wasn't kidding about people keeping that same energy for her career.

For those looking to see Jill Scott turn up the heat, you may want to check out how she handles a microphone at her live shows. In the meantime, check out her responses below.