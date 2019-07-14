You've probably seen at least one of the videos circulating the net in the past few weeks, with the latest #trend: the #cucmberchallenge. We've all seen our share of viral video challenges, but this one takes things to a whole new NSFW level. The challenge involves sharing your reflexes... or lack thereof, with the internet, with the help of a cucumber. Reginae Carter has openly called it "degrading," saying it's "not cute," but then again - she was probably salty that it had caused her dramatic breakup with YFN Lucci after he commented underneath one of the explicit videos. Opinons are like ass holes though, and you know Amber Rose was about to weigh in on her opinions regarding the matter. In an opposing statement to that of Reginae's, Rose advised against shaming girls who were participating in the challenge, encouraging others not to get in their feelings just because their man finds someone else sexy. Now though, Jill Scott has spoken up to give her own thoughts on those participating, warning them that taking part will "make things more challenging" for them.

"Hey, I've been meaning to talk to you about this for a minute. I've noticed the cucumber challenge," Jill starts off the video. She goes on to explain that though she did a similar stunt on change - when she went viral for her racy suggestive performance - hers was for "a performance." "I am an actor," she said, "you putting a cucumber down your throat benefits you...how?" "First of all, its not very sanitary. Second of all, it's not a real person, it's an inanimate object." She warns that it will make things more challenging for them, explaining how since her own video came out of the performance - "which I did not want to come out," she specifies - things have been "more challenging" for herself. "This is your auntie," she concludes the video, urging to "erase it, don't do it." Sound off on your personal opinions of the challenge and those taking part.