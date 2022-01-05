Yet another celebrity sex tape rumor has hit social media but this time, it looks like it could have been a false alarm.

Singer Jill Scott found herself trending on Wednesday (January 5) morning as fans clamored on and on about an alleged sex tape of hers leaking on the internet. The rumors caused a frenzy on social networks, including Twitter, as people rushed to find the videos before they got taken down. However, as some have reported, the sex tape rumors may not have been based in legitimacy.



Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

According to a number of unsuccessful folks who searched to no avail on social media, Jill Scott's alleged sex tape does not actually exist. The phantom leak shook up the internet and forced the 49-year-old back into trending conversations. Scott has not addressed the sex tape rumors.

Scott's sex tape would have been the first major celebrity leak of the new year, happening only five days into 2022. As it stands, Saucy Santana is still the latest celeb to have an explicit video appear on the web, as fans surfaced a video of the rapper allegedly having intercourse with another man.

Check out some of the reactions to the Jill Scott rumors below.