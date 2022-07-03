Earlier today (July 3), things went haywire between a couple of members from the Wild 'N Out cast. It all started when legendary rapper, 50 Cent, announced that he was putting on a comedy show in Houston, Texas. Named "50 & Friends," the show was set to include comedians like Michael Blackson, Lil Duval, DC Young Fly, B Simone, and others.

While a plethora of comics was chosen to participate, one entertainer, in particular, was upset because he was not. Billy Sorrells, an actor and humorist, felt a type of way because 50's lineup didn't include anyone from H-Town. "@50Cent book a Houston n*gga or woman," he posted on his Instagram story.

Jess Hilarious, a 30-year-old comic who was welcomed to the show, decided to post her excitement on social media. Sharing the flyer with her five million followers, she wrote, "...if you mad you ain't on it, get funnier."

Apparently, Billy wasn't too fond of Jess' message, because he went on an entire rant about her, insulting her looks and making crime-worthy threats. "Jess stop playing with your handsome a**," his post started, "before I put them weak a** nudes up here [that] you sent me while I was married and didn't ask for!"

He continued his disrespect by adding, "I actually tried to help your dumb a**... but you playin like you won't be here in a couple weeks. Keep that same energy when one [of] them South Park h*es dog walk your mechanic face a**."

It didn't take long for the Baltimore native to catch his remarks and hop into his comment section. "One thing a hit dog will do is holler... you would have been posted some pictures that nobody has seen Billy," she wrote. Not only did Jess deny sending him any pictures, but she also alluded to the fact that she thought he was a homosexual at one point.

Honing in on the fact that Billy claimed he tried to "help" her, Jess questioned, "You tried to help me with what? N*gga I only saw you perform twice... each time 10 minutes."

Check out all of the drama below.