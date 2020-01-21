After the Academy Award nominations were announced, social media had a bit of a meltdown over a few omissions that many deemed worthy of recognition. Adam Sandler, Lupita Nyong'o, Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Lopez were but a handful of actors who were snubbed by the Oscars, and although we may not know why all of them weren't acknowledged this year, one member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is publicly speaking about J. Lo's exclusion.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

The New York Post reports that they've spoken with Academy nominee voter 91-year-old Terry Moore, ex-wife to Howard Hughes and an actress who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress way back in 1952. Moore had quite a bit to say about why Lopez wasn't recognized and why Hustlers just isn't the Academy's style. “I would have been shocked if she did get it,” Moore said.

“First of all, Hustlers is not an ‘Oscar movie,' she added. "It’s a little too rough around the edges, and I’m assuming some other people in the acting category didn’t see it. Florence Pugh seems to have gotten the J.Lo spot — maybe because Little Women is a prestige movie and she’s a bright, new star. Actors tend to think of Jennifer Lopez as a phenomenon more than an actress, per se. [It’s like last year, when] Lady Gaga lost the Oscar to Olivia Colman — a real actor’s actor."

Moore also spoke on Sandler, who she applauded for his Uncut Gems performance, but added, "He does cheesy Netflix comedies that are really dumb... Unfortunately, actors become brands. Sandler’s brand doesn’t scream ‘Oscar,’ but Leo DiCaprio’s and Jonathan Pryce’s do... If Adam Sandler has another great film, he’ll be nominated. If Eddie Murphy has another great film, he’ll be nominated.” Do you think Moore has a point?