The average civilian rarely considers the difficulty of living the life of a celebrity in a media-driven society. Often times, personalities in the spotlight take a step back into obscurity in order to lead simpler lives and maintain their sanity. It looks like Jennifer Lopez will be the next A-list celebrity to take herself off the grid and ditch America for a more tranquil climate.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Lopez expressed her desire to relocate outside of the United States and lead a simpler life alongside her significant other, Alex Rodriguez, and two children. The Hustlers producer listed a couple of countries she would like to take refuge in stating, "I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali."

Lopez continued, "[I want to] find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell. I have fantasies like that."

With Jennifer Lopez currently prepping for her upcoming Super Bowl performance and working with Versace again, Lopez will have to put her simple life aspirations on the backburner for now.