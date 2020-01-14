After his frantic turn in The Safdie Brother's Uncut Gems, many began championing Adam Sandler as a surefire Oscar favorite. Despite the fact that the Safdie's thriller checks off few of the Academy's boxes, the hope they'd see value in his against-type performance burned until the bitter end. Upon the revelation of 2020's full list of Academy Award nominees, Sandler's name, or the Safdie Brothers for that matter, was nowhere to be seen.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Though not quite calling it a "snub," Sandler took to Twitter to make light of any potential disappointment. "Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy," he begins, starting with the bad news like any sane person should. "Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama." In this context, Mama is a reference Kathy Bates, who secured herself a nomination for her performance in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell.

Sandler previously worked with Kathy Bates in 1999 comedy The Waterboy, and it's clear he's been a fan ever since. And while Uncut Gems failed to move the Academy, at least we can take solace in the fact that Adam Sandler's wardrobe has returned to status quo.