The revival of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship was a surprise to everyone. Following her split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer spent little time reconnecting with her old flame. ARod and JLo confirmed their breakup in the late Spring, and be early Summer she was seen traveling with Affleck. The movie star certainly must feel like he hit the lottery twice.

Longtime Affleck buddy Matt Damon recently chimed in on the relationship as well. “The press was particularly terrible to them 18 years ago, so what’s nice is that at least they’re being nice this time around," Damon said on Desus & Mero. "They’re on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday…You still have priorities!”

The two love birds were on vacation in Italy this past week, but Affleck had to head back to the states. He is currently filming scenes for DCs The Flash movie after agreeing to return as Batman after an initial retirement. However, although Affleck isn't with JLo in person, he's there in spirit. The gorgeous singer and actress was seen rocking an iced-out "Ben" necklace while waltzing around Italy. Check out her drip below.