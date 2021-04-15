Early last month, sources close to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had speculated that the fan-favorite couple was calling it quits and walking away from both their four-year relationship and two-year engagement. At the time, a reason for their split had not been revealed, and neither J-Lo nor A-Rod had publicly commented on the allegedly dour status of their relationship.

A few days later, the two quelled the breakup rumors through Instagram posts and interviews with TMZ, leading many to believe that they were still together. As time progressed, however, J-Lo was spotted vibing out to Drake music in the Dominican Republic without A-Rod's company, and she was also seen not wearing her engagement ring, leading many to believe that there may still be trouble in paradise for Jennifer and Alex. Now, TMZ reports that fans may have been right to speculate.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have decided to publicly comment on the state of their relationship. In a joint statement given to People, the couple has confirmed that they have officially called it quits.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," their joint statement reads. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support"

With the arrival of their new statement, it appears that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's four-year relationship and two-year engagement are now things of the past. Stay tuned to see what both stars will do next.