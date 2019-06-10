Jennifer Lopez performed at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night, kicking off her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour. The "Medicine" singer brought out someone special for her performance and it was none other than her 11-year-old daughter, Emme. The only daughter of Jennifer has proven before that she knows how to sing and now she's had the opportunity to show it to her mom's adoring fans.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

Emme and Jennifer performed “Limitless” from her movie Second Act and the mother-daughter duo wore matching outfits as they sang their hearts out. "I can’t take it! #Emme #Limitless #ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty," Jennifer captioned the video.

"She's got her daddy's voice. She's amazing," Jennifer previously stated.

"It's natural. Emme could always sing. I remember when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to be humming, like, really humming to herself. And Marc would say, 'She's singing, it feels good to her, it feels good to her soul and to her body,' because he was like that. I was like, 'You think she's singing?' And he was like, 'Yeah, yeah.' And he was right, and she's always, since she was little, she could always sing."