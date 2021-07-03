If there's one thing to learn from the recent reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it's that anything is possible when it comes to Hollywood.

The early 2000s power couple has yet to even officially announce their rekindled relationship, probably because the restart date is extremely close to her recent split with Alex Rodriguez, but that's not to say they're being coy with the PDA.

Actually, it appears they might be controlling the narrative perfectly this time around when it comes to bringing back Bennifer.



Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The superstar couple was spotted by TMZ yesterday (July 2) while on an amusement park date to Universal Studios Hollywood. They weren't alone, although it's unclear why they were with exactly as TMZ only identified their fellow guests as "2 young girls" and "unclear whose kids." Either way, J. Lo and Ben actually seemed to be having fun and living carefree, almost as if they were two rich individuals that couldn't be bothered with public gossip and scrutiny.

Here's more of how TMZ breaks down Jen & Ben's latest play date:

"This wasn't your average day pass to the park ... they had security follow them around. When they got to the Jurassic World ride, park security told the normies in line they would be joined by some "special guests." That they were.

They spotted Ben first, followed by Jen and the 2 girls. They arrived at the ride through a side door and immediately climbed into their own personal car.

Ben and J Lo have been shuffling between coasts for the last few months after their romance re-ignited. They've been anything but secretive about it, showing up at places where celebs are routinely photographed."

We can only assume they're planning for a big red carpet event to make the official revelation, but let's just hope it isn't in the form of a "Jenny Front The Block" remix or, far worse, a sequel to Gigli.

Get your Bennifer fix below: