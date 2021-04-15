Earlier today, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez unleashed a bombshell. In an exclusive joint statement released to People, the singer-actress and former professional basketball player revealed that contrary to rumors that fans had nothing to worry about, they had officially decided to part ways and end both their two-year engagement and four-year relationship.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," their joint statement revealed. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

However, in a wistful video recently posted to his Instagram story, A-Rod doesn't appear to be convinced that he and J-Lo are better off as friends. In the short clip, Rodriguez can be seen reminiscing on his relationship with J-Lo, as he revisits a wealth of memorabilia from throughout their relationship. Although he doesn't leave a message to contextualize the video, A-Rod does tag his former fiancée at the bottom of the video and add a large blue heart.

The Shade Room was able to grab the footage from his story, so check it out below.

It was previously reported that J-Lo still retains possession of the $1.8 million engagement ring that A-Rod gave her, so do you think that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are done for good? Or could this possibly be an effort from A-Rod to win J-Lo back?