Celebrities are lending their voices and opening their wallets to help with the Australian bushfire relief efforts. Millions have been raised after Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, and Kylie Jenner reportedly have announced they're donating a million dollars each. There's also the nude social media model who raised approximately a million dollars by offering naked pictures of herself. Anything to help those in need, apparently.

No-nonsense actress Jennifer Lewis is a multifaceted talent, so she literally used her booming voice to raise awareness. Jenifer took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing about disasters across the world. She wrote in the caption of the clip, "My heart breaks for Australia! The tragedy of climate change wakes me up in the middle of the night."

"Ask the people down south about Katrina, ask the people in Puerto Rico about Maria," she said in the video while playing the piano. "Do some research on the Arctic and the Amazon, then ask yourself what page am I on? Ask the people in Europe about the heat last June, the people in India about October's monsoon, polar bears, whales, koalas, they're almost gone." Then she breaks out in song about people asking themselves about what page they're on and Australia being on fire.

A fan wanted to give Jenifer an update just to let her know there was more information being released about the bushfires. "ABC NEWS is reporting that 24 Australians were arrested on suspicion of Arson," he wrote. "Not Climate Change.... But I love your movies!" His response triggered the actress because she unleashed a scathing response.

Jenifer put the wrong name in her reply (she was later made aware of this but it was too late) and told him, "Did I say it was arson? Shut the f*ck up and get the f*ck off my page. We are on the brink of war and you're talking about dumb sh*t. Check your soul fool. Look in the mirror. What are you gonna do when someone YOU love is killed by fire flood earthquake tornado car accident ANYTHING???"

"I'll tell you one thing," she added. "You won't be thinking about ABC CNN NBC or anything else. Go on. Think about the little babies- your mother your father your sister your brother- friends. People are suffering all over the world. Go on sit down and think about that and STFUUUP. This message applies to everyone else who has some negative stupid sh*t to say. Love Jenifer." Well, then. Some people are saying she was out of line. Do you think she overreacted?