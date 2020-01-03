Australia is currently dealing with a wildfire much larger than the fire California dealt with earlier last year. The fires began in September and have wiped out more than 1,300 homes and acres of natural land. The blaze, that's taking over the country's east coast is described as "virtually impossible" to contain.



Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Chris Brown is one of the latest celebrities to help spread the word on what's happening down under with a post to his Instagram of a viral message on the destruction the fire is leaving in its path. The screen-shotted message details how 400 million hectares have been wiped out and over 500 million animals have died.

NBA player Ben Simmons, who is from Australia, took to Twitter to share words on his country and its tragic state. "I’m so sad by the loss our country is currently facing. The images of the raging fires, people, families, firefighters and wildlife are nothing short of terrifying. 12 million acres of land destroyed, human lives lost, animals being wiped out and misplaced with homes and communities in ruins and this number continues to rise daily," he wrote.

"I am working with my family and calling on my Australian NBA brothers and any others that can, to do our part to help in this catastrophic disaster, not just for today but to support communities in their eventual rebuild when the fires have stopped. Australia is a strong and resilient country and I urge you all to be brave, kind and compassionate to each other through this extremely hard time."