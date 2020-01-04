Bushfires have been devastating regions of Australia since November and they continue to intensify. At least 18 people have been pronounced dead, more are missing and over 1,500 homes have been burned down. These fires are significantly harming the wildlife of impacted areas as well. According to the University of Sydney, nearly half a billion animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, likely died in the fires of New South Wales alone. The destroyed habitat of the already-endangered koala is a particular cause for concern, as Iggy Azalea highlighted in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, Azalea visited the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital in Queensland to see some of the animals affected by the bushfires and to raise awareness of their plight. "Got to visit this cutie yesterday," the Aussie rapper captioned a photo of her holding a koala. "As well as so many animals injured & rehabilitated at @currumbinwildlifehospital Thankyou guys for letting me hangout!!! did you know over 30% of the Koalas natural habitat in NSW has been destroyed by the bushfires Australia is currently battling? The saddest part is, that’s not even the biggest threat to their survival. Please donate if you can guys, anything helps."

Iggy Azalea released her Wicked Lips EP at the beginning of December.