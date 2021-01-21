Throughout the past few weeks, Def Jam Records IG page has been doing some solid work in highlighting the success of their artists, taking a moment to highlight some of the major streaming milestones. For both Dave East and Jadakiss, two beloved New York lyricists, that milestone occurred when both surpassed one billion global streams; in the latter's case, an especially impressive feat given that Jada rose to prominence when CDs were the primary means of tracking sales.

Now, Def Jam has come through to congratulate Jeezy for surpassing seven billion global streams, a staggering number that speaks to the Atlanta icon's popularity.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

If the record-breaking Verzuz against his old rival Gucci Mane wasn't proof enough, Jeezy remains as relevant as he's ever been, only now moving with the air of a practiced and savvy veteran. Boasting ten studio albums, including his most recent Recession 2 project, Jeezy has amassed ample material to draw from. To this day, his classic hits remain in steady rotation, and the fact that his total tally of global streams is in the multi-billion market remains a truly impressive accomplishment for the Snowman.

Especially when you factor in that like Jadakiss, Jeezy also happens to be a student of the CD era. With his major-label debut Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101 arriving in 2005, it's likely that Jeezy would not be where he is today without timeless cuts that still line playlists to this day. Though his name doesn't always come up when topics of commercial domination are raised, perhaps it's time we start recognizing Jeezy as one of the game's most popular rappers of this past few decades -- what say you?