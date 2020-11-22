On Thursday night, Gucci Mane and Jeezy officially squashed their beef as they engaged in a "Verzuz" battle for the ages. The battle was held at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, and there was a ton of hype to go with it. Fans had been anticipating this battle for a while, and there was a raging debate on social media as to who would win. Based on the initial reactions, many felt like Gucci won, although they couldn't help but tip their hat to Jeezy who put up a great fight.

The winner almost doesn't matter, however, as the battle broke numerous records for the "Verzuz" brand. In a post on Instagram, it was revealed that the Jeezy vs Gucci matchup shattered their IG Live records as it peaked at 1.8 million concurrent viewers. In total, the livestream had over 5 million viewers on IG and another 2.3 million on Apple Music.

From there, the stream received over 126 million likes, all while becoming a number one trending topic on Twitter. These were all impressive achievements, although the most striking number here is how the battle actually led to over 7 billion impressions on Twitter.

Needless to say, the "Verzuz" brand is as strong as ever, and we can't wait to see what other battles we get in the future. In the meantime, check out what fans had to say about this accomplishment, below.

