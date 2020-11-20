Last night could have ended horribly. After the cameras turned off, Gucci Mane and Jeezy could have went off on each other in the parking lot. They didn't though, showing maturity and progressions, and showcasing a lot of healing over their fifteen years of back-and-forth.

Jeezy and Gucci Mane may still not like each other, but they're grown enough to put their differences behind them. Last night's Verzuz battle included several tense moments, some celebratory ones, and a heartwarming scene when Jeezy extended an olive branch to his rival, performing their last song together.

Fresh off the adrenaline rush from Verzuz and his album release, Jeezy called into The Breakfast Club to give his insight into last night's events.

"I just had to make a decision," said Jeezy about his beef with Gucci Mane. "It's going to be about what I see going on and how I can contribute and let people understand it's bigger than us. For all the things you see-- that [King] Von thing really touched me. I know [Lil] Durk well and it was surreal to get that call. Them kids. It ain't gotta be that way. It was a lot of that. What happened to Mo3, what happened to Boosie. It was a crazy weekend. You're just watching all these things happen and you're just like, damn, this is real. It's an unselfish moment. It's like a catch-22 because you have some people like, I don't know what to tell you, I'm rich, I'm grown and I wanna see all of y'all live to be in a position like myself. It was real, bro. We could have walked away and it could have been all bad."



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God went on to ask whether he thinks last night will lead to real healing between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, to which the rapper said:

"I do. Because it's men-- this has been going on for almost two decades. And it was a point where we were cool. I just think everybody got a little of us. The real shit that went on, that's just something that me and him will have to figure out later on. But for y'all, I understand that the more and more and more it goes on, the worse it's going to be. Because we're at the forefront of it so everybody behind us think that's the way to go. For me, we just gotta see. You know, time heals all. That was effort, it's in front of the world. It ain't even for show. It's real life and we both need to come to grips with that and really be men."

Listen to Jeezy's full 30-minute interview with The Breakfast Club below.