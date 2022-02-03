Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales EP has become widely beloved and is held as one of the best projects of 2021. It topped Album Of The Year lists from various publications, which include Pitchfork and NPR. The project collected awards in such categories as well, nabbing Album Of The Year at the BET Awards and the Soul Train Music Awards. Sullivan is taking the project on tour, starting February 14th.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The concept album received immensely positive critical acclaim on top of these accolades. The aforementioned publication NPR called it "a bold and timely conversation piece addressing truths regarding relationships, sex, social norms, self-worth and a myriad of other topics that women grapple with." Fans and critics alike adored the album's structure, sonic profile, and unabashed honesty.

Now, Jazmine Sullivan is back with even more. The enhanced and expanded version of Heaux Tales, titled Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe, now has a tracklist detailing what's in store from the multi-Grammy nominated singer/songwriter. The 10 new track names are as follows:

01 Issa’s Tale

02 Tragic

03 Jazzy’s Tale

04 Hurt Me So Good

05 A Breaux’s Tale

06 Roster

07 Mona’s Tale

08 BPW

09 Shanti’s Tale

10 Selfish

The first track, the appropriately named "Issa's Tale," is an interlude by no other than Insecure's own Issa Rae. "Tragic," which was previously released, makes an appearance on the deluxe version of the project as well. Building on the foundation laid by Heaux Tales, this deluxe version has interludes between the songs that serve as a thematic guideline to the body of work.

Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe will release on February 11th.