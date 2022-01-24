Jazmine Sullivan has a treat in store for us ahead of Valentines Day. Not much more than a year after sharing her GRAMMY-nominated project Heaux Tales, the 34-year-old has announced that Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe will be coming to streaming platforms via RCA Records next month.

The January 2021 arrival debuted at #1 on the R&B Albums chart, #2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, a press release sent to HNHH boasts of the 14-track record.

The RIAA-certified Platinum track "Pick Up Your Feelings" earned the Philadelphia-born songstress her first #1 on both the Mediabase R&B Airplay chart and the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, as well as a #9 spot on R&B/Hip-Hop radio.

For the upcoming GRAMMY Awards, Sullivan has been nominated in three categories – Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song for the aforementioned single, which brings her total career nod title up to an impressive 15.

On top of those prestigious accolades, the "Bust Your Windows" singer has also been nominated for Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album, and two other titles at the forthcoming 2022 NAACP Image Awards.





It remains unclear how many songs, and which artists – if any – will be on the deluxe version of Heaux Tales, but the press release reveals that more details will be coming over the next few weeks.

Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe will arrive on Friday, February 11th, just a few days before Sullivan kicks off her North American tour, which begins on February 15th in Portland, Oregon and ends on March 30th in Chicago, Illinois.

Let us know who you'd like to see featured on Jazmine Sullivan's new songs below.