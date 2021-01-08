mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jazmine Sullivan & Ari Lennox Contemplate Sitting "On It"

Veracia Ankrah
January 08, 2021 11:39
Jazmine Sullivan/RCA Records Jazmine Sullivan/RCA Records
Jazmine Sullivan/RCA Records

On It
Jazmine Sullivan Feat. Ari Lennox

"On It" is the 6th track featured on "Heaux Tales."


Philly native Jazmine Sullivan has been gone for a minute, after initially announcing her departure from music after she lost her love for her pen and notepad. She promised a break, one R&B fans didn't know would last the majority of 10 years, only returning to drop Reality Show in 2015 and a collaboration with Bryson Tiller for the Insecure Season 2 soundtrack. 

Now, Sullivan is back in full-swing giving the gworls a rollout and errthang–thank you 2021. Heaux Tales plays like an intimate conversation between sister-friends about lust and love and everything in-between. We've already heard singles "Pick Up Your Feelings", "Lost One" and "Girl Like Me" featuring H.E.R and now, the next stand-out record includes none other than Ari Lennox.

"On It" ironically features the shea butter baby as her and Sullivan's hues blend seamlessly together like butter. The two contemplate a very vital decision in the making of any entanglement turned relationship–whether or not they should sit on the d***. Of course, to rid themselves of ridicule and personal disappointment, Jazmine And Ari consider society's unwritten rules of how a woman should behave and demand that he proves why he deserves the goods. Listen below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I need more than a text message
You gon' have to pull off somethin' impressive
Curves got you drivin' reckless
Take this water and hydrate, b*****

 

