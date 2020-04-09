JayDaYoungan Disses NBA Youngboy On "38K (Facts)"

JayDaYoungan and Youngboy Never Broke Again have had their differences for a while. Last year, JayDaYoungan shared an unreleased song that he was working on with the 20-year-old rapper before NBA Youngboy turned his back on him, asking how he even got hold of the track. Ever since that point, they've been at each other's necks. With all the beef popping off around NBA Youngboy this week, it was only right for JayDaYoungan to drop off his official entry to the diss party.

Releasing a new song called "38K (Facts)", JayDaYoungan attempts to come out of this feud ahead of his rival. He begins the track by admitting that everything he spits on the record is factual, going on to insult YB's close friend BBG Baby Joe before claiming that he messed around with one of Youngboy's girls.

"I was laughing when your baby mama gagged all on my dick," raps JayDaYoungan.

Fans of both artists believe he is referring to Jania, one of the women that have stuck by NBA Youngboy for years.

Watch the video for the new song below, where Jay also seemingly shows off a series of text messages he shared with the rapper. Do you think he pulled ahead with this?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma speak on all the facts and tell this shit just how it is

I'm in my bag and n***as pissed and plus, he mad about a bitch

When I was fucking on his hoe he was steady asking me 'bout shit

Begging me to leave her 'lone, this n***a acting like a bitch