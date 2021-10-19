Lil Baby may no longer be with his longtime love interest Jayda Cheaves, but they continue to show the world that they will ride for one another even though they might not be on the greatest terms.

The former couple split up earlier this year after a cheating scandal shook things up online, with Lil Baby being accused of cheating on Jayda with multiple women, including an adult film star. They remain loyal to one another though, always showing love on social media. After all, they spent years of their lives as a couple and have a kid together. But since they transitioned out of a romantic relationship, it seems as though Jayda can no longer keep up with Baby's preferences in the bedroom.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Sharing a new TikTok video this week, Jayda reacted to one of the lyrics in Lil Baby's verse on "Girls Want Girls" from Drake's album Certified Lover Boy. She applied lip gloss while listening to the song, reacting to one of her ex's bars and thinking it was cute, but having an opposite response to the next lyrics about oral sex.

"She like eating p***y, I'm like, me too," raps Lil Baby on the song, but Jayda can't relate. "Wait huh? Can't relate," she wrote on the video, telling fans that she only swings one way.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Check out the video below and let us know if you think Jayda and Baby will get back together one day.