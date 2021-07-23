The tenth anniversary of Watch The Throne is arriving next month, and we may be getting the long-awaited sequel before the end of this year. Kanye West and JAY-Z haven't been on the best terms in recent years, but last night, they seemingly repaired their relationship and now, there's the possibility that WTT2 could actually happen.

With JAY-Z being featured on Kanye's new album DONDA, anything could happen now regarding the highly-anticipated second chapter of Watch The Throne. Knowing full well that people would be tuned in to listen to his words, which were reportedly recorded mere hours before the listening party, JAY-Z hyped up the next installment of WTT, bringing joy to millions of rap fans' lives.

"Told him to stop all that red cap, we going home/Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones," raps JAY-Z on one of Kanye's new songs, which premiered last night. "This might be the return of The Throne, Throne/Hova and Yeezus like Moses and Jesus/You’re not in control of my thesis."

Kanye previously tweeted that he missed Hov last year, and he also teased the arrival of WTT2. However, there have been no updates on the project since then. Could we be nearing the arrival of Ye AND Jay season? Here's hoping!

Check out what people are saying below.

[via]