Jay-Z celebrated the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club, Saturday night, with a massive party that saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance. While on the red carpet, Jay reflected on what it was like working on music with his wife, Beyoncé.

"She's super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work," Jay said of his wife. "She's an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring."



Al Bello / Getty Images

Jay also spoke about his new partnership with Fanatics and opening a sportsbook in his home town of New York.

"New York City's a big thing, obviously, [I'm] a kid from Brooklyn, you know, so it's big for us. [It's] very exciting. It's very important because typically in these things there's no sort of diversity, there's no one that represents the city, no one from the city," Jay explained. "So, all those things make it a real exciting opportunity."

As for who was in attendance at Jay's latest 40/40 Club event, Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Quincy Jones, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Pusha T, Joe Budden, Belly, Fabolous, and Victor Cruz were all spotted at the venue.

