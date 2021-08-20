Jay-Z is putting on a star-studded celebration in honor of the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club in New York City, on Saturday, August 28th. The guest list features some of the biggest names in the music industry and Hollywood as a whole.

The 40/40 club was opened by the Roc-A-Fella Records founder in 2003 and describes itself as “the lavish warmth of a New York City penthouse with the vivacity and glamour of court-side seats at a championship game,” according to a press release caught by Uproxx. The venue is loaded with rare memorabilia from some of the most iconic moments in sports history.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As for the aforementioned guest list, invites have been sent out to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Lil Uzi Vert, Bobby Shmurda, Rapsody, Remy Ma, Diddy, and more. The guests each received a unique hourglass filled with black sand inside counting down until the return of Hov's club, which has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for other business moves, Jay is reportedly getting into sports gambling after recently applying for a sports betting license in the state of New York.

Check out the hourglass invites that were sent out, below.

