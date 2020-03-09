Note to self: do not invade Jay-Z's personal space if you ever meet him. The legendary rapper was enjoying some leisure time with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game yesterday (March 8) when, following the anticipated match-up, somebody was getting close to the superstar. However, things may have gotten a little too touchy for Hov's liking because, once the man placed his hand on Jigga's shoulder, the rapper pulled a Matrix-like manoeuvre to avoid his bubble being burst.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Sagittarius in Jay-Z was activated when the 50-year-old recording artist conversed with a man sitting courtside by him at this weekend's basketball showcase in Los Angeles. Placing a hand on Hov's shoulder was a pretty costly mistake for this dude, who was met by a squeamish Jay-Z who quickly pulled away. He did so in convincing fashion too, pulling a stylish lean away and getting the message across fairly clearly.

Now we know: the only person allowed to brush the dirt off of Jay-Z's shoulder is himself... and maybe his wife Beyoncé. Jay-Z was among many superstars to take in the game yesterday, sitting next to other stars like 2 Chainz, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and others. Watch the video below.