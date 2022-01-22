As JAY-Z has continuously improved his business handlings with age and elevated to billionaire status, his Roc Nation agency has become more powerful and expansive. First founded as a music label, Roc Nation now serves as an agency for artists and athletes, as well as management for several other entertainment and fashion fields.

As business keeps booming, Roc Nation found it necessary to appoint a new Chief Operating Officer on Wednesday (Jan. 19). Brett Yorkman, who was already serving as co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy for Roc Nation, received a promotion to COO. Yorkman will still serve in those two prior roles, and releases a statement thanking his superiors for the opportunity: "I am thrilled that JAY-Z, Desiree and the Roc Nation board have given me this opportunity and look forward to growing the company under their vision. Roc Nation is one of today’s most culturally rich, diverse and innovative companies. After the past two years working at Roc Nation, I have seen first hand that with determination and an entrepreneurial spirit, anything is possible.”

Desiree Perez, who Yorkman mentioned in his statement, was the previous COO for Roc Nation before she was promoted to CEO in 2019. The role was unfilled since then, but now Yorkman takes over as COO for the thriving company, as Perez felt he was the right man for the job: "There are few individuals that understand the essence of Roc Nation. Brett Yormark has proven to be a fearless leader and will be dynamic in the role of COO. His proven track record ensures that Roc Nation will be in a prime position to expand our business and influence in the years to come."

Roc Nation has recently signed artists like Bobby Shmurda, A$AP Ferg and Reuban Vincent to expand their roster after losing Mariah Carey in June 2021.

