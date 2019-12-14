Friday (Dec. 13th), JAY-Z announced Desiree Perez as the new CEO of Roc Nation. Perez, who co-founded the company, had been serving as COO since 2009 and will now replace Jay Brown who is moving on to be Vice Chairman of Roc Nation. As Vice Chairman, Brown "will continue to cultivate partnerships and expand the breadth of Roc Nation as a global powerhouse."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"In her role, Mrs. Perez will lead development and growth across all aspects of Roc Nation including music, management, all new business development, philanthropy, publishing, touring and TV and film development," reads a press release.

The announcement comes just as Billboard named Perez the Women In Music Executive Of The Year. Brown was tasked with presenting Perez the award at the 2019 Women in Music award ceremony earlier this week. Describing her as a "real-life Wonder Woman," Brown added that Perez is "fearless, a champion and she saves the day. A true humanitarian."

In her speech, Perez addressed JAY-Z: "You've taught me to trust myself to do what's right and not what's easiest." She'd go on to refer to him as an "inspiration and North Star" before thanking and acknowledging Brown, her husband and head of Roc Nation Sports Juan Perez, and co-founder/president of A&R Ty Ty Smith.