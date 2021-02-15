In 2018, Jay Rock delivered one of the year's most complete bodies of work in Redemption, a project that was ultimately one of the last TDE releases in recent memory. And though it's been somewhat of a drought for the acclaimed label, all signs are steadily pointing to a massive resurgence, with Kendrick, Isaiah Rashad, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, and Ab-Soul steadily working on new music. Now, we can add Jay Rock to the list, as evidenced by a slew of new studio pictures.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, images don't necessarily paint a complete picture of what's actually transpiring -- but a rapper in the studio generally means that music is being actively worked on. And the timeline certainly makes sense, given that it's been several years now since we heard an album from Eastside Johnny. Given how praised Redemption was upon its release, with some even touting it as one of one TDE's best projects, many are eagerly anticipating another full-length body of work -- far though it may be from coming to fruition.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Rock's next project, it's still exciting to see him in his element, celebrating those in his circle that have remained unwaveringly loyal. "Tha real always got my back!!" he captions, rocking a "Chinatown" sweater and revealing a look at his new braids. Keep an eye out for more news on Jay Rock's new music, and someone better go tell Kevin Durant that the wheels are officially in motion.