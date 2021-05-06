Jay Critch Releases New Drill Song "With Them" Featuring Lil Tjay

Two of New York's most exciting young rappers have connected on a new drill record called "With Them," which appears on Jay Critch's new project Critch Tape. The track marks a collaboration between the Brooklyn rapper and Lil Tjay, who resides just a few subway stops away in The Bronx.

The song impacted streaming services on Wednesday, appearing as the fifth song on the tape's tracklist. The drill record was produced by JD On The Track, featuring blistering bars from the two rising stars. It also marks one of only a handful of collaborations on the project, with Fivio Foreign, Drakeo The Ruler, and Skillibeng making appearances elsewhere on the tape.

Listen to "With Them" by Jay Critch and Lil Tjay below and let us know what you think. Have a listen to Critch Tape in full here.

Quotable Lyrics:

N***as ain't real, just shows

I gotta get to the top, wanna reach for my goals

No, I can't run from no pole

F*ck around, that shit'll take a n***a out his glow

Rollin' down the opp's street, bro

N***as can say what they want, they already know

That boy'll stick to the code

Bodies droppin', like eleven n***as in a row