Jay Critch Returns With His New Project "Critch Tape"

Jay Critch is applying pressure on the game this year. The rapper's been consistently delivering hear over the months, even after releasing his project Signed With Love in 2020. Last night, the rapper gave fans short notice with the release of his album that he stated would be arriving today. Though many were disappointed that they couldn't find it at the wee hours of the morning, he still kept his promise.

The rapper came through with his latest project, Critch Tape just hours ago. The rapper's latest body of work boasts 23 songs in total with some assistance from artists like Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler.

Check out the latest project from Jay Critch below and sound off with your favorite track off of Critch Tape in the comments.